MiG-29K fighter jet makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant
New Delhi: In a first, a MiG-29K fighter jet undertook a maiden night landing on the indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The Navy termed it as a 'historic milestone'.
The Indian Navy said, "A MiG-29K has successfully made a night landing on India's indigenous INS Vikrant warship. This achievement of the Navy is a big step towards the growing power of self-reliant India."
The maiden night landing was made on Wednesday night when INS Vikrant was sailing in the Arabian sea, an official said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Navy for the successful maiden night landing trials of the MiG-29K on INS Vikrant.
"Congratulations to the Indian Navy for successfully undertaking the maiden night landing trials of MiG-29K on #INSVikrant," the Defence Minister said on Twitter.