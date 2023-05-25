MiG-29K fighter jet makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant

New Delhi: In a first, a MiG-29K fighter jet undertook a maiden night landing on the indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The Navy termed it as a 'historic milestone'.

The Indian Navy said, "A MiG-29K has successfully made a night landing on India's indigenous INS Vikrant warship. This achievement of the Navy is a big step towards the growing power of self-reliant India."

The maiden night landing was made on Wednesday night when INS Vikrant was sailing in the Arabian sea, an official said.