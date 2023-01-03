Minister's statement can't be attributed vicariously to Govt by invoking collective responsibility: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that no additional restrictions other than those prescribed under Article 19(2) of the Constitution can be imposed on the right to free speech of a citizen, emphasising that restrictions under Article 19(2) are exhaustive.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Justice S.A. Nazeer and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai, A.S. Bopanna, V. Ramasubramanian, and B.V. Nagarathna, delivered the verdict. However, Justice Nagarathna delivered a separate judgment.

As per Article 19(2) of Constitution, the state can impose reasonable restrictions on the exercise of the right of free speech in the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality or in relation to contempt of court, defamation, or incitement to an offence.