Minority Affairs ministry's budgetary allocation cut by 38%: Govt

New Delhi: The government informed Parliament on Thursday that there has been a reduction of 38 per cent in the budgetary allocation of the minority affairs ministry for 2023-24 compared to the current fiscal. This was owing to the adoption of a new mechanism for the release of central funds and changes made in the pre-matric scholarship programme.

Minister for minority affairs Smriti Irani in response to a question in the Lok Sabha, seeking to know the reasons behind the huge cut in budgetary allocation for the ministry, said that the budget was reduced from Rs 5,020.50 crore for 2022-23 to Rs 3,097.60 crore for 2023-24.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and pre-matric scholarship schemes consist of around 80 per cent of the ministry's budget.

Several opposition MPs had raised the issue of pre-matric scholarships having been stopped by the government, during the Winter session of Parliament last year.