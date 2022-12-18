Miscarriage of justice: Warring on remission of punishment of Pilibhit fake encounter

Chandigarh: Congress’s Punjab unit President Amarinder Singh Warring on Sunday expressed shock over the remission of punishment to the convicts of the Pilibhit fake encounter in which 11 Sikhs were gunned down in 1991 by Uttar Pradesh Police.

“This is complete miscarriage of justice that the culprits of the cold blooded murder of 11 innocent Sikhs have been let of with seven years of imprisonment when the trial court had sentenced them to life imprisonment,” Warring said in a statement here.