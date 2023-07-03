‘Mission Karmayogi’ to train officers for priorities of Amrit Kaal: Dr Jitendra

He was addressing the inaugural session of 49th Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA) at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here.

Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space said that the government initiated the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Ease of Governance (EoG) to facilitate delivery of citizen-centric services for welfare of the common man.

Towards this end, Dr Jitendra said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amended the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2018 after 30 years so that the bribe giver was also subject to punishment.