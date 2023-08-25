MoD inks contract with HSL for 5 fleet support ships for Indian Navy

MoD said that the overall cost of the project is around Rs 19,000 crore. The Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the acquisition of these ships during its meeting on August 16, 2023.

MoD official said that it would be a major boost towards achieving the goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and these ships will be indigenously designed and constructed by HSL, Visakhapatnam.

MoD said that the fleet support ships will be employed for replenishing ships at sea with fuel, water, ammunition and stores, enabling the Indian Naval Fleet to operate for prolonged periods without returning to harbour.