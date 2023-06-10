Modi govt committed to strengthen cooperatives: Amit Shah

New Delhi: A day after the Centre announced four important initiatives to strengthen 1,514 Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to strengthening the cooperatives and treating them equally with other economic entities.

In a tweet, Shah said: "Four major new policy decisions empowering the Urban Cooperative Banks have been approved: The UCBs can now open new branches without the prior approval of the RBI.

This will accelerate their growth. The UCBs can now enter into one-time settlements with borrowers, making them at par with commercial banks.