Modi govt ‘crushes’ hinterland terror: RTI

Mumbai: The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come out with flying colours in curbing hinterland terror, with only seven such extremist attacks notched in the past over eight years of the NDA rule, an RTI reply has revealed here.

Besides, there has been a minimal loss of lives, 11 civilians and 11 security personnel killed, and injuries sustained by 52 civilians and 44 by security forces, from 2014-till date.

These and other significant revelations came in an RTI reply by the Union Home Ministry to Pune-based activist Prafful Sarda.

“I had sought details of all terror strikes that took place in India, from 2004 till date, implying, during the UPA tenure of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and the NDA government of Prime Minister Modi,” Sarda said.