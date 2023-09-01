Modi govt ended discrimination against border area people: Dr Jitendra

He was interacting with a delegation of Seema Jagran Manch that called on him here.

Dr Jitendra, who is the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, alleged that the blatant discrimination by the Congress-National Conference government was evident from its decision to provide 4 percent reservation in higher education institutions and jobs to those living along the LoC but denying the same to those living along the International Border (IB), mostly along Kathua and Samba districts.

This, he alleged, was done because Congress-NC thought they had more votes to gain from areas along LoC while people living along IB were inclined towards BJP. “What could be the worst example of inhuman discrimination between one section of youth and the other, between one part of the border and the other,” he asked.