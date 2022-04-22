Modi Govt found permanent solution to terrorism in J&K, naxal menace: Amit Shah

Bhopal: The NarendraModi government at the Centre has succeeded in finding permanent solution to problems such as the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, left-wing extremism and drugs menace and armed groups in the North East, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed here on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), he also stressed that police should remain two steps ahead of criminals by becoming tech-savvy.

In the last eight years, the NarendraModi government almost settled the Kashmir issue, and also solved Naxalism as well as the problem of armed groups and drugs in the North East, the Union minister said.

"Many armed groups have surrendered to join the mainstream. After Article 370 was abrogated, a new era of enthusiasm and development has begun in Kashmir, Shah said.