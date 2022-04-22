Modi Govt found permanent solution to terrorism in J&K, naxal menace: Amit Shah

Bhopal: The NarendraModi government at the Centre has succeeded in finding permanent solution to problems such as the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, left-wing extremism and drugs menace and armed groups in the North East, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed here on Friday.
Speaking at the inauguration of the 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), he also stressed that police should remain two steps ahead of criminals by becoming tech-savvy.
In the last eight years, the NarendraModi government almost settled the Kashmir issue, and also solved Naxalism as well as the problem of armed groups and drugs in the North East, the Union minister said.
"Many armed groups have surrendered to join the mainstream. After Article 370 was abrogated, a new era of enthusiasm and development has begun in Kashmir, Shah said.
"After the abrogation of Article 370, large-scale development is happening in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
This change was possible because the government worked on a strategy after intense discussions and analysing the problems, he added.
In his speech, Shah also underlined the need to modernise the police force to strengthen internal security.
"Police need to be tech-savvy to remain two steps ahead of criminals," he said. The two-day event is being held at the Central Academy of Police Training (CAPT) here.
Every state has to adapt to the technologies used by other states and focus on mordernizing the police force and training methods, Shah further said.
Police in the entire country should work in tandem and with coordination with each other, the Union home minister added.
Data is a new science, and big data has solutions to all the problems, Shah said, adding that police forces across the country must keep this in mind.
Under the Modi government, security agencies have gained the upper hand vis a vis terror groups, he claimed.
The law and order is a state subject and that is why police work on the direction of elected governments in respective states. But in such a situation, forming uniform response becomes a major challenge, he said.
If the state police continue to function in isolation, then it will not be possible to face all these challenges in a perfect manner, he said.
India is emerging as a major power in the world as it has "democracy, demographic dividend, demand and decisiveness" and also a "leader capable of changing the country's destiny," Shah said.