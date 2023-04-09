Modi govt scapped 2000 obsolete rules, laws in 9 years: Jitendra Singh

Mumbai: Union minister Jitendra Singh has said that over 2,000 rules and laws were scrapped by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the last 9 years for ease of governance and ease of business.

Speaking at an event here, Singh said, unlike the earlier governments. which found comfort in the status quo approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated the courage and conviction to do away with such rules which were causing inconvenience for the citizens and many of which had persisted since the time of the British Raj. The ultimate aim of good governance is to bring ease of living to the citizens, he added.

The Minister further said innovation in healthcare, transforming people’s lives and ethical governance has always been the priority of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Minister recalled that soon after the Modi government came to power in May 2014, within two to three months, the practice of getting certificates attested by gazetted officers was done away with. Thereafter within a year, Prime Minister spoke from the ramparts of Red Fort about the abolition of interview in job recruitment so that a level playing field could be provided.