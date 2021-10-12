Modi govt’s welfare policies protecting people’s human rights: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been relentlessly working for the welfare of poor, backwards and deprived sections of society, thereby protecting their human rights, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Addressing the foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) here, Shah also appreciated the work being carried out by the rights body for creating awareness among people of the country about their human rights over the last 28 years of its existence.

The home minister said a government with absolute majority was formed at the Centre for the first time in a long period in 2014 and since then it has been doing welfare work for the poor and deprived sections. He said that after the Narendra Modi government came to power, 10 crore families were given toilets, thereby protecting the human rights of the women, girls and all others.