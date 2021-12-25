Modi has redefined governance by giving say to common man: Amit Shah

“People have kept saying that we have got independence (swaraj) long ago but when will we get good governance (su-raaj),” he said.

Shah said because of lack of good governance, people’s faith in the country’s democratic system is gradually eroding.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought back people’s faith in democracy by taking the good governance up to the grassroots level, he said.

According to Shah, people have realised that Modi came to power in 2014 not to run the government but to provide a clean, transparent and welfare administration, thus changing the face of the country.