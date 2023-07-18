Modi’s jibe at Opposition | People have already decided to bring us back in 2024: PM

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the new Integrated Terminal Building at Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“Today, the people of the country have already decided to bring us back in 2024. So, people who are responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops,” PM Modi said.

He took a swipe at the Opposition parties, using words like “jamat” and ‘kunba’ and urged people to stay alert.