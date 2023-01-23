MoHUA organises CEOs conference for 100 Smart Cities on data and technology

New Delhi: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in coordination with Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Ltd (IPSCDL) has organised a CEOs conference of 100 Smart Cities.

The conference has witnessed the participation of Chief Executive Officers and Municipal Commissioners of 100 Smart Cities along with officials from the Central, State governments, Industry and knowledge partners. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the Smart Cities CEOs Conference on Data and Technology on Monday in Panaji.

Kunal Kumar, Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, said that the time has come for innovative, out of the box thinking. He stated that it was time for CEOs to take control and decide the destinations of their projects, rather than being driven to it.