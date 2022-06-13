Money laundering case: Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 13 in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper after the MP reached the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi accompanied by a battery of party leaders and supporters.
Gandhi, who entered the headquarters of the federal agency in central Delhi around 11.10 a.m., was put to questioning about 20 minutes later after he finished some brief legal proceedings and marked his attendance.
He was allowed by the ED to leave for lunch around 2:10 p.m. and he returned for the questioning around 3:30 p.m., officials said. It is understood that Gandhi wrote down his statement under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during the first round of questioning.
The money laundering probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt. Limited.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi reached the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 a.m. after he started from the Congress office on Akbar Road accompanied by a large convoy of party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.
In view of the barricading, Gandhi took a detour to reach the probe agency’s office. This is the first time that Gandhi has appeared before a Central probe agency for questioning in a case. Ahead of the proposed march by the Congress leaders, the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 CrPC in the area around party headquarters at Akbar Road in New Delhi asking them not to violate the law. Hours before Gandhi was scheduled to appear before the ED, the Congress workers, who had gathered for the march against the ED, were detained from areas around the AICC office at Akbar road in New Delhi and taken to Mandir Marg police station, officials said.