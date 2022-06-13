Money laundering case: Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning

He was allowed by the ED to leave for lunch around 2:10 p.m. and he returned for the questioning around 3:30 p.m., officials said. It is understood that Gandhi wrote down his statement under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during the first round of questioning.

The money laundering probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt. Limited.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi reached the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 a.m. after he started from the Congress office on Akbar Road accompanied by a large convoy of party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.