Monsoon session ends with 45% productivity in LS, 63% in RS

While addressing a press briefing here, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that a total of 17 sittings were held during the 23-day-long session.

He said that the productivity of the Lok Sabha is around 45 per cent and Rajya Sabha is 63 per cent.

"Parliament concluded today. It commenced on July 20 and today on August 11, Friday, it concluded. A total of 17 sittings were held in 23 days. A total of 20 bills were introduced in Lok Sabha, and 5 bills were tabled in Rajya Sabha," the Union Minister said.