Monsoon session extremely disappointing, Govt was in rush to curtail session: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday termed the Monsoon session of Parliament as "highly disappointing" and claimed the government did not have an appetite to run proceedings even though the Opposition was willing to sit till the very end to debate and pass bills.

The Monsoon session ended on Monday, four days ahead of schedule, after continued disruptions during the last three weeks over issues like price rise, suspension of 27 MPs, the controversial "Rashtrapatni" remark and the Enforcement Directorate's action.