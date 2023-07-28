Monsoon session | Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday

Earlier, on Friday, the Lower House was adjourned till 12 noon after convening at 11 am, as Opposition members continued to disrupt proceedings demanding that all listed businesses be set aside for a discussion on the Manipur situation. Amid persistent uproar over Manipur and the motion of no-confidence against the Centre, both Houses were adjourned till 11 am on Monday.

Upon the resumption of the session on Friday, Opposition members in the Lok Sabha demanded an immediate discussion on the no-confidence motion, which was filed by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and accepted by Speaker Om Birla.