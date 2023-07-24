Monsoon session: Opposition INDIA stages protest in Parliament

New Delhi: As the third day of Monsoon session began on Monday, opposition parties' newly constituted alliance-- I.N.D.I.A-- staged a protest on Parliament premises on Monday demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on Manipur in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Several MPs of the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance including JDU's Lalan Singh, AAP's Sanjay Singh, Congress' Gaurav Gogoi were seen holding banner with “INDIA demands PM statement in both houses" written on it and they also shouted slogans against the Prime Minister.

Opposition MPs also raised placards, asking Prime Minister to break silence on Manipur in Parliament.

The opposition parties' attack on Centre intensified after a video of the incident in which two women were paraded naked in Manipur, surfaced days ago.

To counter opposition parties' attack, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over atrocities against women in Rajasthan and West Bengal as well as other states.

Staging protest along with opposition MPs, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule said, “This is about women, not a competition between States. Such a thing happening in any state is wrong.”

Besides, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee said that the "double engine government is incompetent".

“The visuals that we have seen are extremely disturbing. You (PM Modi) do not want discussion in the Parliament... The Govt is diverting attention. The double engine govt is incompetent,” Banerjee said.