Monsoon Session | Rajya Sabha adjourned over short-duration discussion on Manipur

”The Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm today Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi earlier today said that bill to replace the ordinance on control of services in Delhi is not listed in today's business and the matter will not be taken up in the Parliament.

"We will inform you when it (Delhi Ordinance Bill) will be introduced. It is not mentioned in the List of Businesses today," Joshi told reporters before the Parliament convened for the day.

He further stated that a no-confidence motion will be brought within ten working days from the day it was tabled in the Lok Sabha. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also said Bill will not be introduced in Parliament today.

"We have been asking for their (Opposition) demand since the first day, they wanted a discussion on Manipur and when we agreed to it, now they changed their demand and want the Prime Minister to speak on this issue. They are trying to politicise this issue. They have brought the no-confidence motion, we will have discussions on the same whenever Speaker decides," Meghwal said.

Earlier today, Aam Admi Party issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from July 31 to August 4 to support the party's stand on the bill to replace the ordinance on control of services in Delhi when it is brought up in the House by the government in the monsoon session of Parliament.