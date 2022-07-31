[ Monsoon session ] RS productivity falls further to 16% in 2nd week

New Delhi: The productivity of Rajya Sabha fell to 16.49 per cent during the second week of Monsoon session from 26.90 per cent during the first, with the House witnessing repeated interruptions, adjournments, and also suspension of 23 Opposition members.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has expressed disappointment saying "obstruction is destruction of parliamentary democracy".

The cumulative productivity of the House for the first two weeks of this session has been a low of 21.58 per cent, according to officials.

During the 10 sittings so far, the Rajya Sabha functioned for 11 hours 8 minutes out of the scheduled 51 hours 35 minutes, losing 40 hours 45 minutes due to disruptions and forced disruptions, the RS Secretariat said.