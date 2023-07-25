Monsoon session|Opposition’s protest in Parliament continues

New Delhi, July 25: The night-long protest of opposition party leaders, following AamAadmi Party RajyaSabha MP Sanjay Singh's suspension from the entire Monsoon session of Parliament, continued on Tuesday.
Several opposition party leaders accompanied suspended MP Sanjay Singh during the overnight protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament House. The Congress and AamAadmi Party MPs also raised 'INDIA for Manipur' placards during the protest.
On Tuesday morning, Singh said, "We have been sitting here since yesterday. Our only demand is that PM Modispeak on the Manipur issue. We will keep protesting here and I still request PM Modi to come to the Parliament and speak up on Manipur."
Earlier on Monday, the RajyaSabha Chairman JagdeepDhankhar first named Singh for interrupting the proceedings of the House when it had taken up the Question Hour amid protests by the Opposition over its demand for a statement from Prime Minister on the Manipur violence and a detailed discussion on the issue.
The AamAadmi Party (AAP) leader came near the Chairman’s podium over Opposition demands after the House resumed proceedings at 12 noon following its first adjournment earlier in the day. Dhankhar told him to resume his seat. As the AAP member kept protesting, the Chairman named him.
Soon after the Chairman named Sanjay Singh, Leader of the House PiyushGoyal moved a motion urging the Chair to suspend the AAP member, saying this kind of behaviour “is completely against the ethics and rules of the House.”
Sanjay Singh should be suspended from the entire session of the House, he said.
The Chairman put the motion for approval of the House saying Sanjay Singh was being suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament "for having repeatedly violated the directives of the Chair".
Meanwhile while speaking to ANI on Tuesday morning, Singh, refrained from commenting on the Chairman of the Upper House.