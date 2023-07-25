Monsoon session|Opposition’s protest in Parliament continues

Several opposition party leaders accompanied suspended MP Sanjay Singh during the overnight protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament House. The Congress and AamAadmi Party MPs also raised 'INDIA for Manipur' placards during the protest.

On Tuesday morning, Singh said, "We have been sitting here since yesterday. Our only demand is that PM Modispeak on the Manipur issue. We will keep protesting here and I still request PM Modi to come to the Parliament and speak up on Manipur."