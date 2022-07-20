Moosewala murder accused killed in encounter

Chandigarh: In a major police crackdown on Wednesday, one gangster involved in the killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was reportedly shot dead by Punjab Police on the outskirts of Amritsar close to the India-Pakistan border, while another suspect is holed up inside a farmhouse after over four hours of exchange of fire.

Moosewala was gunned down on May 29 close to his native village near Mansa in Punjab.

The operation being carried out by the Anti-Gangster Task Force is going on at Bhakna village close to the Attari border, where gangsters Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu, and Jagroop Singh, alias Rupa, both the key accused in Moosewala’s killing, were holed up.