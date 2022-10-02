Moosewala murder case: Accused gangster Tinu escapes from Punjab Police custody

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, admitted his escape. He said Tinu was taken out of the jail to facilitate his meeting with someone.

Punjab police had brought him on transit remand from the Tihar jail in Delhi on July 4 in the Moosewala killing.

The role of the CIA in charge is under suspicion and the police have kept mum on his escape.

It is still not clear why the gangster was taken out of jail in midnight and where he was being taken.

A massive search operation has been launched, especially on the Punjab-Rajasthan border, to nab him.

Responding to his escape, Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur blamed the police for extending special treatment to the gangsters in jails. He questioned how Tinu escaped from the jail.