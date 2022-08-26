Moosewala murder: Punjab Police name 36 in charge sheet

Chandigarh, Aug 26: Punjab Police on Friday filed a charge sheet in a Mansa court in the famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case and named jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the mastermind in the crime.

The 1,850-page charge sheet named 36 shooters, facilitators, masterminds, and others in the crime that occurred on May 30 in retaliation of youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder.