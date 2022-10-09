More girls should be enrolled in technical educational institutions: Prez Murmu

Chandigarh: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said the number of girl students should be increased in technical educational institutions to give more impetus to the progress of the country.

Speaking at the 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Chandigarh, she said Kalpana Chawla, alumna of PEC's Aeronautical Engineering Department, became the first woman astronaut of Indian origin who created an inspiring history of self-sacrifice for science.

She was happy to note that the Kalpana Chawla Chair of Geospatial Technology is established in PEC.

The President said she was happy to note that PEC has provided many luminaries to the country in the fields of technology, industry, civil services, education and research, which include former Chairman of ISRO and father of experimental fluid dynamics research in India, Prof Satish Dhawan; eminent educationist and founder-Director of IIT, Delhi, Prof R.N. Dogra; an expert in Missiles Technology and Strategic Systems, Dr Satish Kumar.