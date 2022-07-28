More opportunities for youth to enroll in voters’ list, says EC

New Delhi: With a view to provide more opportunities for youth to become part of voters’ list, Election Commission has made a provision of four chances in a year to enrol names in the list.

Now, 17+ year old youngsters can now apply in advance for having their names enrolled in voter’s list and not necessarily have to await the pre-requisite criterion of attaining age of 18 years on January 1 of a year.

ECI, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, has directed the CEOs/EROs/AEROs of all states to work out tech-enabled solutions such that the youth are facilitated to file their advance applications with reference to three subsequent qualifying dates including April 1, July 1 and October 1 and not just January 1.