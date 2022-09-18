Most hydel, thermal power projects wallowing in time overruns

Most significantly, the 12 delayed hydro projects have a cumulative time overrun of 1,205 months or more than 100 years. The cost overrun in these projects has been Rs 31,530 crore, according to sources.

Similarly, due to the delay in execution of 30 thermal power projects out of 34, the time overrun has been 1,776 months or 148 years, while the cost overrun is Rs 41,100 crore.