MoU signed between HP Govt, Shoolini University to establish AYUSH Medicity

The MoU is the outcome of an ambitious project presented to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Himachal Pradesh government during a grand event in Mandi on December 27 last year.

The idea behind setting up the AYUSH Medicity was to revive the principles and practices of ancient knowledge, science, and practice with students and scholars from diverse areas in a Gurukul culture equipped with cutting edge-modern technology, according to Chancellor Prof P K Khosla.