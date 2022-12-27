Move from women empowerment to women-led development: President

Describing police as the most visible organ of the government, she observed that the police force commands trust of the people, it enhances the image of the government. The police would command respect and trust only when the entire force under them, to the last constable, displays alertness, sensitivity and honesty. She said that right since the beginning of their career, IPS probationers would be in leadership positions. The quality of their leadership would determine the effectiveness and morale of the force led by them. She advised them to keep in mind and demonstrate through action the five fundamental attributes of integrity, impartiality, courage, competence and sensitivity.

The President said that police forces have to be partners in the progress of the country and transformation of the society. Police officers are going to play the roles of change-agents in India’s achieving greater prosperity while ensuring sustainable development, especially inclusion. “Inclusion means - inclusion of that last person, the most deprived person, the most vulnerable person. That person should be at the centre of their concerns.”