MP Khatana meets HM; discusses issues concerning J&K

“MP told the Home Minister that “Land to Tillers” was also a scam which deprived the rightful land holders of the land without any compensation and was used only to garner votes. He said that the neighbouring country is using all its might to disturb the peace in the region by inciting passions and overground workers of the separatists are aiding their attempts,” it said.

MP Khatana, while praising the security forces, said that the army and J&K Police were putting in their best efforts to thwart the evil designs of the enemy country and the backbone of terrorism had been broken. He stressed the need for providing employment opportunities to the unemployed youth and a decisive action against the drug mafia in the Union Territory.