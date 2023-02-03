MP Khatana meets HM; discusses issues concerning J&K

New Delhi, Feb 3: MP Rajya Sabha Engineer Gulam Ali Khatana met the Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and discussed various issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir including security situation, developmental scenario, eviction drive and jobs to the unemployed youth here on Thursday evening.
MP Khatana, as per a press statement, apprised the Home Minister about the “present situation due to rumours spread by the vested interests about the ongoing action against the influential encroachers in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.” He said, “The LG administration has in no uncertain terms has clarified that no action will be taken against the poor who have occupied small chunks of state land for housing or earning livelihood. But the influential and politically backed land-sharks will not be spared.” Khatana stressed the need for countering the propaganda unleashed by the vested interests who, he alleged, “had looted the state resources for the last seven decades.”
“MP told the Home Minister that “Land to Tillers” was also a scam which deprived the rightful land holders of the land without any compensation and was used only to garner votes. He said that the neighbouring country is using all its might to disturb the peace in the region by inciting passions and overground workers of the separatists are aiding their attempts,” it said.
MP Khatana, while praising the security forces, said that the army and J&K Police were putting in their best efforts to thwart the evil designs of the enemy country and the backbone of terrorism had been broken. He stressed the need for providing employment opportunities to the unemployed youth and a decisive action against the drug mafia in the Union Territory.
“He also reiterated the need for putting gamma scanners at strategic locations to check arms and drug smuggling besides free movement of anti-social elements. MP Khatana said that tourism especially pilgrim tourism is the mainstay of the economy in J&K and hilly areas like Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Budgam, Kupwara needed special focus. Home Minister Amit Shah assured to redress the issues raised by MP Khatana on priority,” the statement added.