MP Khatana meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Khatana, in a statement issued to the press, said that the issues deliberated during the meeting included security situation, developmental scenario and jobs for the unemployed youth.

BJP MP apprised the Home Minister Amit Shah about the security scenario and developmental works undertaken under Prime Minister Development Programme (PMDP) and other centrally sponsored schemes.

While praising the security forces and supreme sacrifices made by the jawans and officers of army, police and CAPFs, Khatana said that army and J&K Police were on high alert and terrorists were making a last-ditch effort to disturb peace in UT.