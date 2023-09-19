MP Khatana meets Home Minister Amit Shah
New Delhi, Sep 19: BJP MP Rajya Sabha Engineer Gulam Ali Khatana met the Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and discussed various issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.
Khatana, in a statement issued to the press, said that the issues deliberated during the meeting included security situation, developmental scenario and jobs for the unemployed youth.
BJP MP apprised the Home Minister Amit Shah about the security scenario and developmental works undertaken under Prime Minister Development Programme (PMDP) and other centrally sponsored schemes.
While praising the security forces and supreme sacrifices made by the jawans and officers of army, police and CAPFs, Khatana said that army and J&K Police were on high alert and terrorists were making a last-ditch effort to disturb peace in UT.
He stressed the need for further strengthening the security grid as a desperate and bankrupt Pakistan was trying to scale up the violence in J&K to divert attention of its people from the failure of its government.
MP Khatana said that the Government of India sanctioned various projects under PMDP and other centrally sponsored schemes worth more than Rs 1 lakh Cr.
“Some are almost complete and others nearing completion and they included Jambu Zoo; Tawi River Front; Jammu-Akhnoor highway; tunnels on Srinagar Jammu National Highway; Smart City project in Jammu and Srinagar,” he informed yet demanded that a little push needed to be given so that people could reap the benefits of these projects.
He stressed the need for providing employment opportunities to the unemployed youth and a decisive action against the drug mafia in the Union Territory. Khatana reiterated the need for putting gamma scanners at strategic locations to check arms and drug smuggling besides free movement of anti-social elements. He also discussed setting up of cold storages by the government and private players in the uncovered areas, especially Kupwara district.
MP Khatana also discussed the burning issue related to smart meters; old age, disabled pensions and raising of some battalions of CAPF and army, especially for the unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured to redress the issues raised by the MP on priority, the statement mentioned.