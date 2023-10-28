national

Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands Rs 20 crore

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani File Photo ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crores.

According to the Mumbai police, it was written in the threatening email that "If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India."

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of IPC and started the investigation. (ANI)

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com