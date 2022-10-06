Mulayam Singh Yadav still critical: Medanta hospital

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is admitted at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital, continued to be in critical condition, the hospital authority informed.

Issuing a medical bulletin, Medical Director, Sanjeev Gupta, said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav’s condition is critical and he is still on life saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU by a comprehensive team of specialists.”