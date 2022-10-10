Mulayam Singh Yadav: The three-time UP CM was the 'Dhartiputra' of national politics

He was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the third time in September 2003.



Yadav contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Mainpuri while he was still Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. However, he later resigned from the Lok Sabha and continued as chief minister till 2007 when the SP lost to the BSP in the state elections.



Mulayam Singh Yadav was one of the few politicians who blatantly promoted nepotism and had no qualms about it. At any given time, there were about a dozen family members in politics in Uttar Pradesh.



"He always pushed us into politics and asked us to make a career for ourselves. It was always he who decided what was best for us and took keen interest in our careers," said one of his nephews.



Mulayam Singh valued his friends deeply. Whether it was Beni Prasad Varma, or Azam Khan or Mohan Singh or Janeshwar Mishra - each one had a special place in his life.



His war with Balram Singh Yadav and Darshan Singh Yadav in Etawah had acquired legendary proportions, but Mulayam, over a period of time, managed to change his equations and both became his friends.



Mulayam shared a love-hate relationship with the media. His famous 'Halla Bol' agitation against some newspapers grabbed national headlines.



However, Mulayam made sure that his individual relationship with journalists never deteriorated. Even if he ticked off a scribe for his writing, he made sure to call out to him and mend fences at the earliest.



For party workers, he remained their beloved 'Netaji' - one who was always approachable and available.



"I do not remember a single occasion when I went to meet Mulayam Singh and came back without doing so. He remembered even the smallest party worker by name and it was this that endeared him to everyone," said a senior party MLA.



Mulayam Singh Yadav was one chief minister who enjoyed full loyalty from his bureaucrats. He took tough decisions and his officers implemented them. In fact, many claim that the politicisation of bureaucracy began only after Mulayam became the chief minister.



In the past five years, after Akhilesh Yadav took over the reins of the party, Mulayam had withdrawn into a shell.



The changing dynamics in the party reduced the stream of visitors into a trickle and Mulayam - for the first time, became a lonely man.



"He would often ask us if there was anyone waiting to meet him. He loved going to the party office and relished the hustle-bustle there. At home, he had almost nothing to do and this bothered him," said one of his close staff members.



Mulayam was disturbed by the recent happenings in his family -- daughter-in-law Aparna joining the BJP, the split between son Akhilesh and brother Shivpal. He made no public mention of it but it was clear that he was deeply affected by what was happening.



The demise of his second wife Sadhana Gupta Yadav in July this year, sources say, left Mulayam distressed and lonely and this led to a deterioration in his physical condition.