Multi-State Cooperative Societies law will be passed in upcoming Parliament session: Amit Shah

New Delhi" Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the amendment in the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act has been done by the Parliamentary Committee through a consensus and this law will be tabled in the upcoming Parliament session.

"Under the leadership of Modiji, we have taken many initiatives in the field of cooperatives. The work of amendment in the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act has been done by the Parliamentary Committee with consensus and this law is going to come in this session itself," Shah said. The Union minister was addressing the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress at International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi today announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20.

Shah further said that the Ministry of Cooperation was constituted only when PM Modi was re-elected to power although there was a demand for it since independence.