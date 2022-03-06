Multiplexes, restaurants in J&K allowed to function with 50% capacity

Jammu, Mar 6: J&K government on Sunday allowed cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and swimming pools to function at fifty percent of the authorised capacity.
This was directed by the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction in its weekly guidelines issued on Sunday.
“Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and swimming pools are permitted to function at 50 percent of the authorised capacity with due precautions such as CAB and adherence to SOP,” read the order.
Rest all guidelines almost remain unchanged.