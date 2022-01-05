Mumbai Police: Not only Bulli Bai, multiple handles used to 'divide' Sikhs-Muslims

The Mumbai Police have also nabbed an 18-year-old girl, Shweta Anant Singh, from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, who's said to be the mastermind, and Mayank Pradeepsingh Rawat, 21, also from the same state.



As the entire issue snowballed into to a major political fracas on January 1, with strong reactions from several leaders from the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, ministers, elected representatives, prominent women activists and others, the Mumbai Police lodged an FIR against unidentified persons, including the unknown developers of the app and the Twitter handles which promoted it.



The police action came after complaints were received from Muslim women that morphed pictures, sourced without consent, of hundreds of Muslim women, including activists and professionals, were being uploaded for 'auction' on the Bulli Bai app that was hosted by GitHub.



The police said the accused tried to convey an impression that the social media handles were created by the Sikh community, targeted Muslim women in this manner and attempted to "drive a wedge between the two communities", but the prompt arrests have prevented any untoward situation.