‘Mumbai Police seize charas worth over Rs 14 cr smuggled from Kashmir’

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have seized "high quality" charas worth Rs 14.44 crore, which was brought from Kashmir in a car, and arrested a man, his wife, daughter and one other person in this connection, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a specific information received by units 6 and 7 of the Mumbai crime branch, the police laid a trap on Monday morning at Dahisar highway in western suburbs here and intercepted the car, he said.