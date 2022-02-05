Mumbai's traffic congestion breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

”...I am saying this as a common citizen because I see potholes and traffic jams daily. Do you know how many divorces are taking place because of it in Mumbai? Three per cent," she said.



"People can not find time for their families because of traffic issues, Fadnavis, a banker by profession, added.



Reacting to the remark, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, Best (ill)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3 per cent Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake.