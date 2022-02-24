Music enthusiast sings her way through surgery at Chennai hospital

Chennai: Apollo Proton Cancer Centre performed a Palliative Mastectomy for a patient with Metastatic Breast Cancer while the patient was singing.
The surgeon at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre said it was the first time worldwide, a patient was awake singing during breast cancer surgery, despite the extensive lung metastases and overcoming her anxiety.
Seethalakshmi, a classical singer and teacher, from Chennai diagnosed with advanced breast cancer, walked into the Breast Oncology Department at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre a few months ago.
Then, she was unable to speak a complete sentence, let alone sing, since cancer had spread all over her body, and predominantly to her lungs.
She improved dramatically following a few cycles of chemotherapy and targeted therapy, so much so that she not only was able to get back to what she loved doing best, sing but even resumed online classes for her students.
While the multidisciplinary team arrived at the consensus of a palliative mastectomy for an ulcerated breast tumor, her treating surgeon and anaesthetist were faced with another challenge.
The lung metastasis had caused extensive lung tissue damage, pneumothorax (air locking outside the lung), and fluid collection in both lung bases, rendering her unfit for general anesthesia, not to forget the patient’s anxiety at undergoing surgery.