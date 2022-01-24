Muslim body moves SC, seeks hearing of 2020 PIL on fake news regarding Tablighi congregation

The dissemination of hate speech during electoral campaigns poses a grave threat to the peace and harmony in the country. The Applicants/Petitioners humbly submit that this court needs to give specific directions to control the dissemination of fake news and hate speeches and the matter needs to be heard urgently, said the plea which was filed through lawyer Ejaz Maqbool.

The dissemination of fake news and hate speech poses a grave danger to the lives and liberties of a large section of citizens, it said, adding that the PIL was last listed for hearing on September 02, last year and since then, it has not come up for hearing.

The date on the case status on the website keeps changing constantly. The present status for the listing of the matter as per the website of this court is February 9, it said.