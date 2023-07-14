Muslim World League chief offers Friday prayers at Jama Masjid | Khutba highlights here

On a visit to the shrine, which draws visitors from across the globe, he said, "India is a great example of Unity in Diversity and my visit to Akshardham - a place of worship, full of love, peace and harmony, sums it up."

Al-Issa said he witnessed Akshardham's art, architecture, culture and values while also noting its glorious contribution to the world. "It was also his personal desire to interact with the Swamis regarding world peace, harmony and coexistence," a press statement read.

The Muslim World League Secretary General, on Wednesday, called on President Droupadi Murmu.

The President stated that India, as a multi-cultural, multi-lingual, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, celebrates unity in diversity.

“More than 200 million Indian Muslim brothers and sisters make us the country with the second largest population of Muslims in the world,” she said.