Must be ready to prepare, respond to next health emergency: PM Modi at G-20 Health Ministers' meeting

In a video message at the G20 Health Ministers meeting being held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, PM Modi said, "This is especially important in today's interconnected world. As we saw during the pandemic, health issues in one part of the world can affect all other parts of the world in a very short time."

The G20 Health Ministers’ meeting under India's G20 Presidency is being held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar from August 17-19. Notably, India assumed the presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2022.

While explaining the importance of holistic health, he said that the global celebration of the International Day of Yoga is a testament to the universal desire for holistic health.