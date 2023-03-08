Myanmar detects closest known relatives of Covid virus in humans

An international team of scientists from the US, Singapore and Myanmar screened the blood of 693 people in Myanmar between 2017 and 2020. The participants belonged to communities that engaged in extractive industries and bat guano harvesting from rural areas in Myanmar.

The findings, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, showed that 12.1 per cent of people were seropositive for sarbecoviruses -- the family of Coronaviruses to which SARS-CoV belongs.