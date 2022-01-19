Nadda announces BJP's alliance with Apna Dal, Nishad Party in UP

Addressing a press conference, Nadda said the three National Democratic Alliance partners in the state will fight the elections to 403-member assembly together and lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government for its performance on a host of issues, including law and order, investment and improvement in social indicators.

Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel, a Union minister, and Nishad Party supremo Sanjay Nishad hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for working for the interests of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and hit out at BJP's rivals for "denying" a large section of backward communities their rights.