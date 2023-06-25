Nadda, BJP MPs to receive PM Modi on return from US, Egypt State visits

New Delhi, June 25: BJP national president JP Nadda, party MPs and its Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva would receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his return to the national capital after concluding his hugely successful and substantive maiden State visits to the US and Egypt.

Earlier, on Sunday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conferred PM Modi with Egypt’s highest state honour -- the ‘Order of the Nile’ -- in Cairo. It was the 13th state honour of its kind to have been conferred on PM Modi.