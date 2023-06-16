Nadda hauls up BJP MPs for not taking interest in party programmes

For the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party has been been running a special campaign Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan from May 30-June 30 under which its MPs will reach out to public, tell them about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, take their feedback and pass it on to the party high command.

Nadda had asked them in a virtual meeting last month about the same, but it's is being said neither Nadda's instructions are being followed, nor the campaign is being taken seriously.

Disappointed with the behaviour of the party MPs, Nadda on Thursday evening held meeting with the party MPs virtually and hauled up the non-performing lawmakers.