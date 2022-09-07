Nadda interacts with heads of mission of 9 countries

New Delhi,: BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday interacted with heads of mission of nine countries and said the party will be soon hosting delegations of political parties from other nations.

As part of ‘Know BJP’ campaign, Nadda met the heads of mission of South Africa, Paraguay, Netherlands, Mexico, Colombia, Ethiopia, Cambodia, Maldives and Mali at the party headquarters here, the party’s foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said.

The BJP chief highlighted various welfare measures taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and also spoke on various facets of the BJP, including its ideology and organisational journey.